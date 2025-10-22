Chopper Exit

Army Pvt. Michael Alvarez and Army Spc. Wyatt McLean, both with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, exit a helicopter during joint operation Lancer Lift in Pisz, Poland, July 19, 2023. Operation Lancer Lift is a British-led exercise designed to enhance the interoperability between multinational forces during an aerial insertion operation.