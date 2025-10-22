Latvia Flyover

U.S. Embassy Riga Deputy Chief of Mission Ruta Elvikis participates in a flyover with the crew of an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing near Jūrmala, Latvia, July 23, 2023. The MC-130J took part in a flyover of Jūrmala beach to honor the Latvian summer solstice holiday Līgo, marking unity between NATO Allies. By ensuring interoperability aligns with agility, U.S. forces are able to adapt to a dynamic security environment.