An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Ships sail in formation at sea.

In Formation

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group sails in formation with NATO ships during an integrated sailing event as part of Neptune Strike, July 11, 2023. The ships include the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, French Navy frigate FS Languedoc, guided missile destroyer USS Ramage, guided missile cruiser USS Normandy, guided missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner and Italian guided missile frigate ITS Carabiniere.

Photo Gallery