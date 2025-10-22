Kimber at Rest Kimber, a therapy dog handled by Iowa Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Tina Kalar, relaxes before greeting attendees of Innovative Readiness Training Northwest – Arkansas Wellness 2023 in Yellville, Ark., July 13, 2023. The mission provides medical coverage to the communities of Yellville, Mountain Home and Marshall. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.84 MB) Tags: dogs, humanitarian, national guard Credit: Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez VIRIN: 230713-A-JG268-1004Y.JPG Photo Gallery