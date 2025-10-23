Demolition Exercise

A soldier assigned to the 8th Engineer Battalion attached to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, looks on as the unit conducts a live-demolition exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 14, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.