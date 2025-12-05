Corps Camo Marine Corps Cpl. Arroyo Acosta puts on camouflage paint during Marine Aviation Support Activity 23 at Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command in the Philippines, July 13, 2023. The bilateral exercise between the Philippine armed forces and the U.S. Marine Corps is designed to enhance interoperability. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.69 MB) Tags: exercises, philippines, marine corps, marine aviation support activity Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Israel Chincio VIRIN: 230713-M-ET529-1008M.JPG Photo Gallery