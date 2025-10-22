Photo Op The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, the guided missile destroyer USS Ramage, the guided missile cruiser USS Normandy, the Italian navy frigate ITS Carabiniere, and the Croatian navy patrol craft HRVS Dubrovnik steam in formation during a photo exercise conducted for Exercise Neptune Strike in the Adriatic Sea, July 11, 2023. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.39 MB) Tags: navy, ukraine response, neptune strike Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey VIRIN: 230711-N-LK647-1585A.JPG Photo Gallery