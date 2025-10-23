Night Rescues Vermont National Guard’s quick reaction force joined with North Carolina and Massachusetts urban search and rescue teams to recover and relocate 27 people and their pets in Cambridge, Vt., July 11, 2023. The Vermont National Guard was activated to support Vermont Emergency Management in response to severe flooding from heavy storms across the state. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.99 MB) Tags: flooding, national guard Credit: Marcus Tracy, Vermont National Guard VIRIN: 230711-Z-HV364-1001A.JPG Photo Gallery