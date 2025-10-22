Search Supplies Supply buckets sit out during a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recovery mission in Quang Binh Province, Vietnam, June 22, 2023. Vietnamese workers supported the recovery team and, as a show of gratitude, the team provided buckets filled with gifts and supplies to the local workers. More than 1,200 Americans remain unaccounted for since the Vietnam War. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.65 MB) Tags: pow/mia, vietnam Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry VIRIN: 230622-F-IY281-1053Y.JPG Photo Gallery