Service members participating in Exercise Khaan Quest watch the Mongolian Military Song and Dance Academic Ensemble perform during the Khaan Quest Naadam Festival at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 30, 2023. Khaan Quest is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian armed forces.