Sledgehammer Swing Oklahoma Army National Guard Sgt. Hunter Konemann clears debris for removal as part of an Innovative Readiness Training program at the Girl Scouts Camp Kilohana in Pahokuloa Training Area, Hawaii, June 13, 2023. The program is designed to improve the soldiers' skills as engineers while providing the camp with improvements. SHARE: Download: Full Size (4.7 MB) Tags: training, national guard Credit: Oklahoma National Guard Sgt. Anthony Jones VIRIN: 230613-A-RH707-759M.JPG Photo Gallery