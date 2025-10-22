An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A guardsman wearing protective gear uses a sledgehammer to hit debris as fellow service members watch in the background.

Sledgehammer Swing

Oklahoma Army National Guard Sgt. Hunter Konemann clears debris for removal as part of an Innovative Readiness Training program at the Girl Scouts Camp Kilohana in Pahokuloa Training Area, Hawaii, June 13, 2023. The program is designed to improve the soldiers' skills as engineers while providing the camp with improvements.

Photo Gallery