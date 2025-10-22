Moving Cargo Air Force airmen assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing, New York National Guard, reposition cargo to be off-loaded in preparation for Exercise Air Defender 2023 at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2023. Air Defender integrates U.S. and allied air power to strengthen vital partnerships and deter aggression around the world. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.31 MB) Tags: air force, ukraine response, exercise air defender 2023 Credit: Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Vicky Spesard, Air National Guard VIRIN: 230601-Z-ZU385-3001.JPG Photo Gallery