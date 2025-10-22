An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen reposition cargo.

Moving Cargo

Air Force airmen assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing, New York National Guard, reposition cargo to be off-loaded in preparation for Exercise Air Defender 2023 at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2023. Air Defender integrates U.S. and allied air power to strengthen vital partnerships and deter aggression around the world.

Photo Gallery