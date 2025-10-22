Missile Movement The guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh launches a standard missile 2 during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023 in the Philippine Sea, June 24, 2023. It is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Singapore in which troops enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.94 MB) Tags: exercises, partnerships, navy, pacific griffin Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales VIRIN: 230624-N-FO714-3002W.JPG Photo Gallery