Adriatic Strike

An Army paratrooper assigned to Battery A, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, sets up an M119A3 howitzer to fire during Exercise Adriatic Strike at Pocek Range in Postojna, Slovenia, June 6, 2023. The brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build stronger relationships and strengthen the alliance. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Command areas of responsibility.