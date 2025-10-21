Twilight Taxi An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, taxis in during Air Defender 2023 at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, June 14, 2023. The exercise integrates both U.S. and allied air power to strengthen vital partnerships and deter aggression around the world. SHARE: Download: Full Size (6.42 MB) Tags: air force, ukraine response, air defender 2023 Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson, Air National Guard VIRIN: 230614-Z-LQ671-1045.JPG Photo Gallery