Prep Work Army Staff Sgt. Edward Greene, Army Staff Sgt. Gregory Morris and Army Sgt. Derrick Randall prepare to load the AN/TWQ-1 Avenger M3P .50 caliber machine gun during Exercise Baltic Zenith near Jurmalciems, Latvia, June 13, 2023. Baltic Zenith is a short-range air defense exercise with American, Latvian, and Lithuanian armed forces who specialize in short range anti-aircraft systems. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.79 MB) Tags: army, ukraine response, exercise baltic zenith Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas VIRIN: 230613-A-UV688-246.JPG Photo Gallery