Prep Work

Army Staff Sgt. Edward Greene, Army Staff Sgt. Gregory Morris and Army Sgt. Derrick Randall prepare to load the AN/TWQ-1 Avenger M3P .50 caliber machine gun during Exercise Baltic Zenith near Jurmalciems, Latvia, June 13, 2023. Baltic Zenith is a short-range air defense exercise with American, Latvian, and Lithuanian armed forces who specialize in short range anti-aircraft systems.