Aerial Targets Members of the Florida National Guard, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, engage aerial targets with the AN/TWQ-1 Avenger during Exercise Baltic Zenith near Jurmalciems, Latvia, June 14, 2023. Baltic Zenith is a short-range air defense exercise with American, Latvian, and Lithuanian armed forces that specializes in short range anti-aircraft systems. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.57 MB) Tags: army, national guard, ukraine response, exercise baltic zenith Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas VIRIN: 230613-A-UV688-282.JPG Photo Gallery