Sheep Shape Sheep walk through a field at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., May 31, 2023. Wildlife biologists assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron coordinated a flock of approximately 600 sheep to clear overgrown grass and weeds. This grazing method saves time and money, reduces fire hazards and protects the environment by eliminating the need for herbicides and machinery.