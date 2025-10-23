An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman paints a concrete pad with a red, white and blue stripe and star design.

Flight of Honor

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Spitznogle stains a concrete pad with a red, white and blue stripe and star design as part of the Minnesota Air National Guard’s Flight of Honor display in St. Paul, Minn., June 3, 2023. The display recognizes past and present airmen who have distinguished themselves with notable professional achievement and service or heroism.

Photo Gallery