An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman directs military personnel onto a C-130.

Direction Duty

An airman directs military personnel onto a C-130 as part of medical training during DEFENDER 23 at Romanian Air Force 57th Air Base, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, June 6, 2023. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners.

Photo Gallery