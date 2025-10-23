Aiming Accuracy Marine Corps Sgt. Mercedes Klein trains with Sgt. Joseph Akataaba, a Ghanaian soldier, on marksmanship fundamentals during Exercise African Lion near Daboya, Ghana, June 7, 2023. African Lion is an annual training exercise between the U.S. and participating African nations designed to increase interoperability and build partnerships. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.14 MB) Tags: ghana, african lion, partnerships, africa command, marine corps Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker VIRIN: 230607-Z-MB608-1042.JPG Photo Gallery