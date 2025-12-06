An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft flies in formation behind a KC-135 Stratotanker.

Flying in Formation

An Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft flies in formation behind a KC-135 Stratotanker in Iceland, June 5, 2023. Exercise Air Defender integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world.

Photo Gallery