Flying in Formation An Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft flies in formation behind a KC-135 Stratotanker in Iceland, June 5, 2023. Exercise Air Defender integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. Credit: Air National Guard Master Sgt. Lauren Kmiec