Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two Marines take a knee while using digital devices near a shoreline.

Plotting Coordinates

Marine Corps Cpl. Joey Hernandez, left, and Sgt. Thomas Bunting plot grid coordinates and mark a potential site for a ground sensor platoon radar, which can detect a variety of incoming ships as part of exercise Baltic Operations 2023 in Putlos, Germany, June 8, 2023. BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region.

