Vision Check Air Force Maj. Kimberly Woideck fits a patient for eyeglasses during an Innovative Readiness Training program health event in Dayton, Tenn., June 3, 2023. The program provides an array of services to communities in need including civil engineering, medical and cybersecurity while also giving participating service members a real-world training opportunity. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.82 MB) Tags: health, air force Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman VIRIN: 230603-F-KV687-1036C.JPG Photo Gallery