An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman uses a piece of equipment to look into the eyes of a patient.

Vision Check

Air Force Maj. Kimberly Woideck fits a patient for eyeglasses during an Innovative Readiness Training program health event in Dayton, Tenn., June 3, 2023. The program provides an array of services to communities in need including civil engineering, medical and cybersecurity while also giving participating service members a real-world training opportunity.

Photo Gallery