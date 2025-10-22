An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A convoy of U.S. and foreign soldiers in trucks move down a dusty road.

On the Move

U.S. and Romanian soldiers conduct a convoy while training during Saber Guardian 23 in Slobozia, Romania, May 30, 2023. The exercise is a component of DEFENDER 23 and is co-led by Romanian Land Forces and the U.S. Army at various locations in Romania to improve the integration of multinational combat forces by engaging in events such as vehicle road marches, medical training exercises and river crossings.

