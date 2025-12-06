An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines shoot at targets in the desert.

Target Practice

Marines conduct a series of live-fire shooting drills during Exercise Intrepid Maven 23.3 in the United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between Marines and the UAE armed forces designed to improve interoperability and strengthen relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

Photo Gallery