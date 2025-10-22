Royal Greeting The Spanish King Felipe VI greets soldiers assigned to the 159th General Support Aviation Brigade, Army Reserve Aviation Command, as part of Swift Response 23 in San Gregorio, Spain, May 18, 2023. Swift Response is linked to DEFENDER 23, an Army Europe and Africa-led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of U.S. forces and interoperability with allies and partners. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.65 MB) Tags: swift response, army, ukraine response, defender 23 Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan VIRIN: 230518-A-BH424-287.JPG Photo Gallery