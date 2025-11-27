Forward Focus

A U.S. and Finnish soldier aim weapon systems during Arrow 23 at Niinisalo Training Area, Finland, May 4, 2023. The annual, multinational exercise involves armed forces from the U.S., U.K., Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, who train with Finnish Defense Forces in high-intensity, force-on-force engagements and live-fire exercises to increase military readiness and promote interoperability among partner nations.