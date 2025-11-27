An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers lay on the ground while looking through the sites of their weapons during a training exercise.

Forward Focus

A U.S. and Finnish soldier aim weapon systems during Arrow 23 at Niinisalo Training Area, Finland, May 4, 2023. The annual, multinational exercise involves armed forces from the U.S., U.K., Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, who train with Finnish Defense Forces in high-intensity, force-on-force engagements and live-fire exercises to increase military readiness and promote interoperability among partner nations.

