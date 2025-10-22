Smoke Screen

A soldier assigned to the Army 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, traverses through smoke during an attack from opposing forces during Exercise Arrow 23 in Niinisalo, Finland, May 5, 2023. Exercise Arrow is an annual, multinational exercise involving armed forces from the U.S., U.K., Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, who train with the Finnish defense forces in high-intensity, force-on-force engagements and live-fire exercises to increase military readiness and promote interoperability among partner nations.