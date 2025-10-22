An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of paratroopers jump from a large plane.

Arctic Angels

Army paratroopers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division, also known as the “Arctic Angels,” jump from a KC-130J Hercules in honor of Spartan Memorial Week at the Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 24, 2023. The paratroopers carried the nametapes of 77 fallen comrades who made the ultimate sacrifice during deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq.

