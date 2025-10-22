Unloading Equipment

Air Force mobility airmen unload an extended range fuel tank for an inbound A-10 Thunderbolt II participating in Exercise Defender Europe 23 at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 3, 2023. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing deployed an air mobility team to support operations during the U.S. European Command-directed multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners.