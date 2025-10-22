An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen unload an extended range fuel tank from a plane.

Unloading Equipment

Air Force mobility airmen unload an extended range fuel tank for an inbound A-10 Thunderbolt II participating in Exercise Defender Europe 23 at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 3, 2023. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing deployed an air mobility team to support operations during the U.S. European Command-directed multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners.

