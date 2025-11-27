An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen lift a training manikin into a seat.

Campos Seating

Air Force Research Laboratory personnel and NASA staff hoist Campos, a fire and rescue training manikin, into a seat at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 17, 2023. AFRL and NASA tested the most current iteration of an astronaut crew seat and flight suit that will be used on the Orion space capsule during the next mission to the moon under the Artemis Program.

Photo Gallery