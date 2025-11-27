Campos Seating Air Force Research Laboratory personnel and NASA staff hoist Campos, a fire and rescue training manikin, into a seat at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 17, 2023. AFRL and NASA tested the most current iteration of an astronaut crew seat and flight suit that will be used on the Orion space capsule during the next mission to the moon under the Artemis Program. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.56 MB) Tags: science, technology, air force, space Credit: Rick Eldridge, Air Force VIRIN: 230417-F-HX758-1101C.JPG Photo Gallery