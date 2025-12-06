An official website of the United States Government 
A Marine sets up a red light on a road.

Phantom Light

Marine Corps Sgt. Kiara Tims sets up a phantom light for a forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Intrepid Maven 23.3 in the United Arab Emirates, May 18, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between the Marines and UAE armed forces designed to improve interoperability and strengthen relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

