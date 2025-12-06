Phantom Light Marine Corps Sgt. Kiara Tims sets up a phantom light for a forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Intrepid Maven 23.3 in the United Arab Emirates, May 18, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between the Marines and UAE armed forces designed to improve interoperability and strengthen relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. SHARE: Download: Full Size (7.88 MB) Tags: central command, marine corps, intrepid maven 23 Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Schmid VIRIN: 230518-M-HT815-1010A.JPG Photo Gallery