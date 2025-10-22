Formidable Shield The guided missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin steams in formation with ships assigned to NATO allies in support of Exercise Formidable Shield 2023 in the Atlantic Ocean, May 15, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial integrated air and missile defense exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets. SHARE: Download: Full Size (5.04 MB) Tags: nato, air force, navy, formidable shield, ukraine response Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Jan K. Valle VIRIN: 230515-F-AV821-009A.JPG Photo Gallery