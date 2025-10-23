An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier performs a parachute drop trailing pink smoke against a blue sky.

Precision Performance

A member of the Golden Knights, the Army's parachute demonstration team, performs a precision parachute drop during the "Welcome Home! A Nation Honors our Vietnam Veterans and their Families," event on the National Mall in Washington, May 11, 2023. Vietnam veterans and their families were honored during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

