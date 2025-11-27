An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three service members sit and talk with children.

Chat Time

Space Force Capt. Jared Hammer and Army Spcs. Alexandria Long and Susanna Montenegro talk with children following the first of two medical readiness training exercise days in Jaque, Panama, May 11, 2023. The training was part of exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023, which develops humanitarian assistance and disaster relief skills.

Photo Gallery