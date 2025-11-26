An official website of the United States Government 
One soldiers peers through binoculars while another soldier looks on.

Soldier Search

A soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division supporting the 4th Infantry Division, searches for simulated opposing forces while receiving guidance from a Finnish soldier during Exercise Arrow 23 in Niinisalo, Finland, May 4, 2023. Exercise Arrow is an annual, multinational exercise involving armed forces from the U.S., U.K., Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, who train with the Finnish defense forces in high-intensity, force-on-force engagements and live-fire exercises to increase military readiness and promote interoperability among partner nations.

