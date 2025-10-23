An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Helicopters fly close together while one fires a missile.

Missile Training

Army Apache Longbow helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade fire 15 air-to-ground 114R Hellfire II missiles at Karavia Range Complex, Greece, May 12, 2023. Five AH-64D and AH-64A Apache helicopters from the Hellenic armed forces participated in the live-fire exercise, demonstrating the ability to mass precision fires as part of a multinational team. The exercise was an opportunity to enhance readiness across the force and build interoperability with host nation partners.

Photo Gallery