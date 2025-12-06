Transfer of Authority Authority over the Joint Multinational Training Group — Ukraine mission is transferred from Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard to Task Force Bowie, 39th IBCT, Arkansas Army National Guard during a ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 28, 2023. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.61 MB) Tags: nato, germany, partnerships, european command, army, ukraine response Credit: National Guard Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez VIRIN: 230428-Z-PG977-0089.JPG Photo Gallery