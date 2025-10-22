An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers cross paths during a rainy changing of the guard ceremony.

Tomb Sentinels

Army Staff Sgt. Taylor Uhler, left, and Spc. Wyatt Stearns, tomb sentinels assigned to the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” cross paths during a changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Va., April 22, 2023. Sentinels guard the Tomb at all hours of the day and in any weather condition.

Photo Gallery