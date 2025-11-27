Floral Tradition A Florida National Guard soldier gives yellow roses to Lisa Haas as a traditional offering during a change of command ceremony for her husband, Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, who assumed command of the Florida National Guard as the incoming adjutant general at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., April 22, 2023. SHARE: Download: Full Size (5.91 MB) Tags: military families, army, national guard, military spouses, prioritizing people Credit: Orion Oettel, Florida National Guard VIRIN: 230422-O-ZJ709-664A.JPG Photo Gallery