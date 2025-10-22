An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor smashes a pie into another sailor’s face as he sits in a chair surrounded by fellow sailors cheering and laughing.

Pie Time

Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler receives a pie in the face from Petty Officer 2nd Class Roberto Griffin during a Second Class Petty Officer Association fundraiser event aboard the USS Anchorage in the South China Sea, April 23, 2023. The association’s mission is to enhance the social and professional interaction of sailors by building camaraderie and increasing command morale.

  • Download: Full Size (3.1 MB)
  • Tags: navy
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Tom Tonthat VIRIN: 230423-N-HX806-1133R.JPG
