Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier kneels while working on heavy equipment.

Transporting Equipment

Army Sgt. Jonathan Campbell, assigned to the 51st Composite Truck Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, tightens a rig for heavy equipment transportation during Orion 23 in Camp De Mailly, France, April 23, 2023. Orion 23 is a French-led interoperability exercise that is designed to develop partnerships with allies and asses the ability to operate within a coalition.

