Dune Dance Hula students perform on the Nohili Dunes at the Pacific Missile Range Facility during a cultural site visit in Hawaii, April 1, 2023. The facility is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. Traditionally, Hawaiians congregated at the dunes to fish and gather sustenance. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.34 MB) Tags: culture, entertainment, hawaii, navy Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer VIRIN: 230401-N-ML137-1062Y.JPG Photo Gallery