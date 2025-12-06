An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of hula performers dance in Hawaiian sand.

Dune Dance

Hula students perform on the Nohili Dunes at the Pacific Missile Range Facility during a cultural site visit in Hawaii, April 1, 2023. The facility is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. Traditionally, Hawaiians congregated at the dunes to fish and gather sustenance.

Photo Gallery