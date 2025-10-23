An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A helicopter is offloaded from a vessel.

Chopper Arrival

A CH-47 Chinook is offloaded from a vessel for Defender 23 by the Army 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade with support from Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center - Rota at Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 6, 2023. Defender 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental U.S.-based forces, employment of Army prepositioned stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners.

