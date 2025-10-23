Lightning Takeoff

A Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island during a replenishment rehearsal for Balikatan 23 in Philippine territorial waters, April 15, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.