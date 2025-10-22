Platoon Attack

Army paratroopers assigned to the Anvil Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade emplace an M240 machine gun while conducting a platoon attack exercise near Camp Beverlo, Belgium, April 13, 2023. Exercise Iron Lion is a bilateral airborne exercise between the United States and Belgium designed to build tactical airborne interoperability between 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Belgian 3rd Paratroopers Battalion. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the Army's contingency response force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.