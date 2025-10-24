An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what's happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier in a formal uniform salutes a man seated in a chair holding an American flag.

Honoring Service

The American flag is presented to Bruce Murphy following the funeral service for Murphy's spouse, Army Col. Jeanne Picariello, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 12, 2023. Picariello served for more than 20 years in the Army as a surgical nurse with tours in the Persian Gulf. Her service was recognized with many awards, including three Meritorious Service Medals, two Defense Meritorious Service Medals and two Legion of Merit awards.

