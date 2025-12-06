Disinterment Ceremony

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency service members prepare to lift a casket during a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, April 4, 2023. Approximately 63 individuals were disinterred as part of the "Enoura Maru" project, an ongoing effort by DPAA to disinter, transport, and identify missing POWs from World War II. The remains were taken to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for further scientific analysis and possible identification.