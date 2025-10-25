Hot Loader Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Billy Tate guides a weapons loader operator carrying a harpoon missile during a hot loading validation event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 25, 2023. The validation enables loading of different types of ordnance while an aircraft is running, giving greater capability and increased sortie generation for tactical aircraft in the Indo-Pacific. SHARE: Download: Full Size (5.96 MB) Tags: marine corps, indo-pacific Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Harmon VIRIN: 230325-M-JO217-1356.JPG Photo Gallery